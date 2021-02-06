Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

