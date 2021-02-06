Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $448,000 Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.