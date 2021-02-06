Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $247,000 in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in WD-40 by 2,028.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 361,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 344,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WD-40 by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 282,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,500,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $383,260.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $315.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $332.84.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

