Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $292,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 49.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

