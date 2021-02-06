Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,013 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

MAR stock opened at $129.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $150.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

