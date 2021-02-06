Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,136.89.

GOOG opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,800.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,655.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,116.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

