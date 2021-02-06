Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.69.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $182.83 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.12. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

