BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 1,761 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

UBER stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $103.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

