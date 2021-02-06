BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 2,628 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $92.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.88.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

