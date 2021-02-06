BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BankUnited by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $292,842.00. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $2,704,789.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,379 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. TheStreet raised shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

BankUnited stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $40.31.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

