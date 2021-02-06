BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 26,128 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE opened at $45.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

