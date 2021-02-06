BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 602,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 361,960 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 589,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 413,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 390,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,396 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $30.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13.

