BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$59.50 at BMO Capital Markets

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BCE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$60.68.

Shares of BCE opened at C$55.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.15 billion and a PE ratio of 22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of C$46.03 and a 1-year high of C$65.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.87.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.71 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 3.3373347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.02%.

About BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

