Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mirova boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $254.68 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.35.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

