Beldex Market Cap Hits $82.07 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0837 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $82.07 million and $704,160.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 88% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.