Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

NYSE:BHE opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,374.81 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

BHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

