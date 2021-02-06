Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

BHE opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,374.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $31.12.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.