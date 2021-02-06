Benchmark Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.68 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00004162 BTC on exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.38 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00050936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00167532 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00063944 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00075851 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00229729 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042588 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 63,076,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,732,968 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance.

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

Benchmark Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

