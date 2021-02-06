Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Benefitfocus posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Benefitfocus’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BNFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

BNFT stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 715,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.66 million, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Toronado Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 48.7% in the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 931,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 305,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 256,115 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Benefitfocus by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 198,315 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 96,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 37,971 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

