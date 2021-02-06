BEPRO Network Market Cap Achieves $1.43 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One BEPRO Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $277,026.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.51 or 0.01174679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,468.09 or 0.06378806 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00052262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022932 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034625 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet.

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

