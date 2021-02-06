Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 19,298 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN opened at $31.18 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.