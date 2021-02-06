Berger Financial Group Inc Buys New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

NVDA stock opened at $543.64 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $336.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.98, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

