Berger Financial Group Inc Takes $727,000 Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,561 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 169.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $76.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.796 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

