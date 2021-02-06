Berger Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 33,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $17,313,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.2% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 825,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,683,000 after buying an additional 300,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.03.

CM stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a $1.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

