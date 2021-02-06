Berger Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,258,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,956,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $211.94 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.71.

