BHK Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $108.67 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $108.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

