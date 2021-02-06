BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.78) target price on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,210 ($28.87) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group (BHP.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,934.17 ($25.27).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,044.50 ($26.71) on Thursday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,235.50 ($29.21). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,059.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,799.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of £43.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02.

BHP Group (BHP.L) Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

