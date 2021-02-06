BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lowered to Sell at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.14. The company has a market cap of $108.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.