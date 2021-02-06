Bigbom Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Bigbom has a market capitalization of $133,859.36 and approximately $174,799.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bigbom token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bigbom has traded up 63.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bigbom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00064347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.90 or 0.01201954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00053177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,372.10 or 0.06093484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00035627 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bigbom Token Profile

BBO is a token. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Bigbom Token Trading

Bigbom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bigbom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bigbom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.