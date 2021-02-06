Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Announces Earnings Results

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%.

Shares of BILL opened at $184.69 on Friday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $190.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion and a PE ratio of -355.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $94,493.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,436.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 64,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $6,218,328.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,218,328.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,134 shares of company stock worth $40,410,108 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

