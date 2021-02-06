Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $150.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.71.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $184.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.23 and a 200-day moving average of $110.71. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $190.30.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 64,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $6,218,328.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,218,328.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $56,339.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,294.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,134 shares of company stock valued at $40,410,108 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

