BioCorRx Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BICX)

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioCorRx in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst E. Senko expects that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for BioCorRx’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Shares of BioCorRx stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. BioCorRx has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77.

BioCorRx Company Profile

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment program for use in rehabilitation and treatment centers in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant.

