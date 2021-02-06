Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova grew its position in Biogen by 292.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen stock opened at $265.09 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.61.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

