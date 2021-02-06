Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $351.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $352.00 to $351.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.61.

BIIB opened at $265.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.76 and its 200 day moving average is $268.19. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

