Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Down 5.7%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 28,533,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 127,470,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

BNGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

