Blackbaud (BLKB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Blackbaud to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $70.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 150.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

