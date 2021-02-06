BlackCoin (BLK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $289,158.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $289,158.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009671 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,469,112 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.