BlackCoin (BLK) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $343,309.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010825 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000765 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,470,250 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.