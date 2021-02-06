BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1,883.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in BlackRock by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 84,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BLK stock opened at $726.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $724.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.24. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,586 shares of company stock worth $30,290,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

