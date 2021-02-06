Blockzero Labs Hits One Day Trading Volume of $288,337.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $288,337.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00064347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.38 or 0.01199275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00053233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.69 or 0.06111086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,172,617 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

