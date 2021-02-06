Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) (LON:BMY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $240.98

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) (LON:BMY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $240.98 and traded as high as $300.00. Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) shares last traded at $300.00, with a volume of 89,854 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 291.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 240.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £244.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13.

About Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.