Blur Price Hits $0.0184 on Major Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Blur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a total market cap of $118,679.23 and $124,762.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00051869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00184805 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00063023 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00076876 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00228383 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00049353 BTC.

Blur Coin Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,801,005 coins and its circulating supply is 6,441,005 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash.

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

