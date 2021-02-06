BMO Capital Markets Boosts Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$41.00

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) stock opened at C$36.90 on Friday. Saputo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$29.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.95. The stock has a market cap of C$15.11 billion and a PE ratio of 25.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9211309 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 46.89%.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

