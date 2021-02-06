BMO Capital Markets Cuts Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $40.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

HOG stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 39.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,523,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,326,000 after buying an additional 3,545,188 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5,247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,265,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,203 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,846,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,865,000 after purchasing an additional 628,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,972,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,027,000 after purchasing an additional 476,504 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

