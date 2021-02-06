BMO Capital Markets Increases Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $6.50

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 21,211,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,132,000 after purchasing an additional 314,286 shares in the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its holdings in Enerplus by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,411,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,908 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,381,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 806,701 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,067,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 495,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3,508.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,900 shares in the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

