BMO Capital Markets Raises DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $31.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded DXC Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.

DXC Technology stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,564,000 after buying an additional 1,721,544 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after buying an additional 1,337,960 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,107,000 after buying an additional 984,581 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,841,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,574,000 after buying an additional 540,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in DXC Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,392,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

