Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading Up 174.1% This Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 174.1% against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $1.38 million worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for about $40.07 or 0.00102752 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00051371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00168959 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00064058 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00075880 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00229167 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00042519 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance.

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.