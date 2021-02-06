Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPAY. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.69.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.10, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $69,463.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,616.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $62,079.84. Insiders have sold 39,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,988 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

