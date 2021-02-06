Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of BWL.A stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Bowl America has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $52.84 million, a P/E ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bowl America had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter.

Bowl America Company Profile

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

