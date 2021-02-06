Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Maxim Group

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.21% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 240,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

